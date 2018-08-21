Twitch Prime Is To Start Including Adverts

Twitch Prime To Start Including Adverts

One of the biggest selling points of Twitch Prime membership is the fact that users do not get adverts when watching streams. There are, of course, other perks to it as well such as free games, chat room priorities and being able to access features. In a nutshell, though, that pretty much sums it up.

In a surprising move though, a report via Polygon has found that Twitch is planning to bring adverts to Twitch Prime members. A move that will undoubtedly be unpopular with its members.

It’s A Little Complicated

From what Twitch has said, any new members who sign up after September 14th will be subject to advertisements. Any existing member on a monthly basis will be given a little leeway until October 15th when it will start. Put simply, the only way to avoid adverts for the next year is to take out an annual subscription under the current terms.

That isn’t, however, a solution as by this time next year, you’ll be having the same problem.

What Has Twitch Said?

In announcing the news, Twitch has said: “Advertising is an important source of support for the creators who make Twitch possible. This change will strengthen and expand that advertising opportunity for creators so they can get more support from their viewers for doing what they love. We want Twitch to remain a place where anyone can enjoy one-of-a-kind interactive entertainment, and ads allow us to continue making Twitch the best place for creators to build communities around the things they love and make money doing it.”

While Twitch Prime might still have the games thing going for it, I think this move might push some people away. We will, of course, just have to wait and see.

What do you think? Is this a good move by Twitch or are they shooting themselves in the foot? – Let us know in the comments!