Twitch Servers May Currently Be Down!

If you’re a regular viewer (or broadcaster) on Twitch, then you might be having a few problems with the service this morning. Specifically, that either your favorite channel isn’t live or you can’t start your own stream!

Well, while we don’t have any answers as to why the problems are occurring, we can confirm via DownDetector that Twitch does seem to be having some pretty major issues today!

Twitch Has Got a Problem!

We first noted the problem ourselves when Andy attempted to kick-off his usual morning stream and noticed there were technical problems. Having attempted to switch between a number of different servers though, it seems pretty clear that Twitch as a whole is having some big problems this morning.

While some users are still active, it seems likely that further channels are going to see some disruption in the coming hours.

What Do We Think?

Based on the information, the major server issues do seem to be based within the UK and Europe. You do, however, have to consider that based on time-zones, most of our friends across the Atlantic are either just getting up or are still in bed. As such, if this is a problem, you can expect to hear about it getting worse in the coming hours.

If you do, however, want to see if/as/when we get our Twitch stream back up and running, you can check the link here!

What do you think? Have you noticed any problems this morning? – Let us know in the comments!