Twitch Streamer Ninja Earned Close to $10 Million in 2018

Banner Year for Ninja and Fortnite

Tyler Blevins aka Ninja is the most popular video game streamer in history. His popularity has continually risen in 2018 along with EPIC Games‘ Fortnite. Eventually breaking through to the mainstream and reaching millions of viewers worldwide.

Speaking to CNN in a recent interview, Blevins claims that he has earned close to $10 million in 2018. That comes from a variety of revenue streams besides Twitch of course. His popularity earned him sponsorship from Red Bull, Samsung and Uber Eats. Although he says his bread and butter is still Twitch and Youtube, which accounts for 70% of his revenue.

What is the Reason for his Success?

With over 94,958 Fornite kills under his belt, 12.5 million Twitch and 25 million YouTube subscribers, it is easy to see why he is successful.

Although it is his record breaking 628,000 concurrent viewers (which he has since broken) is what put him on the map. It is his daily grind and constant streaming which are the true reason for his success. He likens Twitch streaming to being a small business owner running a Coffee shop. The idea is to be present and constantly be open for customers. “They’re gonna find another coffee shop if you’re not there … you have to be there all the time,” he said.

Ninja streams for for 12 hours a day, he estimates. This works out to nearly 4,000 hours of Fornite in 2018 alone, the equivalent of more than 140 days of work.