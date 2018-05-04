Twitter Advises 330 Million To Change Their Password

Twitter Advises 300 Million Users To Change Their Passwords

Twitter is perhaps today the most popular social media platform available. I have somehow personally managed to resist the temptation to go to Twitter, but that’s not for any other reason than I have enough social media in my life with Facebook. Even if they might be selling my personal information to third parties.

When it comes to online security though, social media is clearly something we would all want to protect. With this though, Twitter has experienced an internal area which may have compromised 330 million accounts. As such, in a report via the BBC, the social media platform is recommending to these users that they might want to change their password. The good news though is that you shouldn’t be panicking about it.

Internal Messaging Error

In the report, it is suggested that Twitter experienced an internal message error and this resulted in a significant number of users passwords being displayed in a plain text form. Now before you panic, this was an internal error. As such, it’s unlikely that the information has found its way to any malicious parties. You can’t rule it out though. It is, after all, better to be safe than sorry. Particularly when it comes to online security.

Twitter has reported that the error has now been corrected, but in the report, they still advise those affected to change their passwords accordingly. While Twitter has been relatively quick in exposing this, the report does suggest that members of the senior staff did consider not revealing this error. Users affected will be prompted to change their password. Given online security anyway, it might not be a bad idea to do it regardless.

