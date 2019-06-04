Twitter Buys Start-Up AI Company To Battle Fake News

Twitter Purchases Fabula AI

One of the biggest issues currently facing social media is how they handle the excessive amount of false information that is spread on their platforms. Popularised by the term ‘fake news‘, many of them have started looking for ways to help them speedily identify it and, of course, remove it. So far, let’s just say that the results have provided a mixed bag of success.

In a report via CNET, however, Twitter has just confirmed the purchase of London based company Fabula AI who they believe can help them prune the ‘fake news’ from their site in a much more efficient manner.

The Fight Against Fake News

Speaking of the purchase, Twitter has said that Fabula AI has:

“a world-class team of machine learning researchers who employ graph deep learning to detect network manipulation. The result is the ability to analyze very large and complex datasets describing relations and interactions, and to extract signals in ways that traditional ML techniques are not capable of doing,”

What Do We Think?

The purchase is without a doubt one of the most proactive steps we’ve ever seen taken by a social media company to fight this. To date, most have simply relied on in-house monitoring and user reports to try and keep it to a minimal level.

Considering, however, that the Fabula AI system had a 93% reported success rate, however, this could prove to be a very shrewd bit of business. Well, assuming it works and Twitter uses it to the full potential.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!