Twitter (Again) Denies Any Allegations Of ‘Shadow Bans’

Not that there is any shortage of conspiracy theories, but one regarding Twitter has started appearing online again. It is the malevolent theory of ‘Shadow Blocking’ and it has reared its head again.

In a report via MSN though, Twitter has been quick to (again) answer that it does not undertake or conduct in any form of ‘shadow blocking’.

What Is Shadow Blocking?

The concept is that while Twitter may not outright ban your account, they will essentially limit or restrict the reach of your posts without letting you know. It’s a theory that has often been aimed towards many high-profile members whose opinions or politics views didn’t align with those of the social media website.

The accusation has come to light again as the popular user (and US President) Donald Trump accused the social media platform of deliberately downplaying Tweets made by Republican politicians. He has accused Twitter of actively engaging in ‘shadow banning’ to ensure that certain people do not get the reach or influence a normal user would.

Twitter Issues Denial!

While the social media site has denied that ‘shadow bans’ exist, they have at least confessed that an error on their system may be causing something similar to happen. This does sound like a roundabout way of saying that this does exist. They would just rather not admit it for obvious legal and political reasons.

Historically, the social media site has presented itself as being far more proactive towards accounts on the ‘right’. As such, many will feel that this is yet another example of Twitter flexing their political muscles. Something that a social media site really shouldn’t do.

What do you think? Does Twitter issue ‘shadow bans’? Do you feel that the right is more affected by these implementations? Alternatively, is this just Donald Trump being Donald Trump? – Let us know in the comments!