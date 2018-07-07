Twitter Are Suspending Around A Million Accounts A Day

Twitter Are Suspending Around A Million Accounts Each Day

Social media clearly has some big problems in terms of ensuring that all accounts on it are genuine. A recent Facebook purge saw millions of accounts removed which may have equated to as much as a quarter of its total users. It seems, however, that Twitter is having problems and are having to take some extreme measure to fix them.

In a report via CNET, Twitter is having to suspend or ban around a million accounts each and every day.

Fake Accounts!

Twitter has reported that since October last year, it has been working hard to remove many fake accounts on its site. This is in no small part due to the allegations of Russian social media factories attempting to influence political decisions. The figures in recent months, however, have shot up quite significantly.

Twitter has said that between May and June they have had to delete around 70 million fake accounts. For just that short period, that accounts for over a million bans each and every day! I must admit that while I knew this was a problem, I didn’t expect figures to be so high. Particularly for such a short period of time.

What Has Twitter Said?

In response to the ban figures, Twitter has said that they are:”now removing 214 per cent more accounts for violating our spam policies on a year-on-year basis”. This may, of course, have a negative effect on the social media site in the short-term. If they can, however, solve the problem it will give them a solid foundation for the future.

What do you think? Are you surprised at the numbers? Is social media doing enough to help reduce the number of fake or spam accounts? In addition, what do you think the best long-term solution is? – Let us know in the comments!