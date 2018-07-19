Two Point Hospital Announces Release Date

Being the cynical sod that I am, there are very few games these days that I get really excited about. I’ve been bitten once too often with launch day disappointments I guess. I have, however, made one exception this year in Two Point Hospital.

As the spiritual successor to Theme Hospital, such a game has been long overdue. We have known about the game for a while, but it’s been a little unclear as to when it would exactly release.

Well, the good news is, we have a release date, and better still, it’s much, much, sooner than I expected!

When Is It Out?

I won’t keep you in suspense. Two Point Hospital will release for the PC on August 30th. Yes, we only have around 6-weeks until we get what could be the greatest semi ‘under the radar’ game of the year. Better still, in an offer via the Steam page, the game is actually a lot less expensive than I anticipated.

With a 10% pre-order discount, you can grab your copy of this game for just £22.49. Now, I know that many people are very nervous about pre-ordering games these days. When you consider, however, that this game is being developed by many of the original Bullfrog staff, I honestly have no concerns that this is going to be a great game.

Where Can I Get My Copy

If you search your Steam Store for ‘Two Point Hospital’ you should have no trouble finding it. Alternatively, you can access the webpage for the game here.

I honestly can’t stress enough just how hyped I am for this. Even now, I still regularly find myself returning to Theme Hospital to agree to accept 11 emergency patients with Bloaty Head or King Complex. If you’re not hyped, then you should be!

