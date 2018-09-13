Two Point Hospital Is Currently The 2nd Best Selling Game

Two Point Hospital released 2 weeks ago and I think it’s fairly safe to say that it has been universally praised. We personally at eTeknix love it! There has rarely been an occasion where so many of our staff have been playing the same game so consistently. Incidentally, I am by far and away the best player here.

Yes, Two Point Hospital has been a massive success and it seems the sales might be backing that up. In a report via GamesIndustry, the spiritual successor to Theme Hospital currently occupies the spot as the 2nd (currently) best selling game in Europe.

Top Spot Goes To PES 2019

With the recent release of a brand new PES game, it’s not surprising to see it at the top. PES does, however, have a remarkable advantage. That game released on practically every mainstream console and PC. Two Point, however, is very much a PC exclusive. Therefore, for it to take 2nd spot is quite remarkable!

A Small Fly In The Ointment

There are, of course, other circumstances at play here too. Namely, that PES 2019 has been (pretty much) the only recent major release. The first half of September hasn’t been great and the 2nd-half isn’t much better. October, on the other hand, is looking huge! Therefore, it’s a good time for more niche games to find themselves much higher in the charts than they would be under normal competition.

I’m not taking anything away from Two Point Hospital as it fully deserves this spot. You can read our review of the game in the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!