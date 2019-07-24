Two Point Hospital is Heading to Consoles!

Two Point Hospital was, without a doubt, one of the greatest gaming releases of 2018. Acting as a spiritual successor to Theme Hospital, the game proved to be a huge success with fans, critics and even in terms of sales where it was, briefly, the 2nd-best selling game on Steam.

It was so successful, in fact, that earlier this year Sega (as part of their development program) formally acquired the studio who made the game. This may have played a small part in the accountment via Eurogamer that Two Point Hospital is confirmed to be making its way to consoles before the end of this year!

Will It Work On Consoles?

Two Point Hospital is a style of game that has always found a home best on PC. Specifically, with the utilisation of a keyboard and mouse. That being said, I’d probably also say the same about the ‘Sims’ franchise and that has proven to be a huge (if not bigger) success on consoles. As such, it’s already been proven that these PC to console ports can work.

With it being confirmed for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, however, I can’t help but feel that the latter may give the best experience. Touch screen controls and all that jazz!

What Do We Think?

The short version is that this is great news! Particularly for those who own the PC version and would like to see more releases under the proposed ‘Two Point’ umbrella. There has, after all, already been confirmation that Sega would like to release more (similar) releases under this franchise.

We waited for 20-years to get our sequel to Theme Hospital. A console release will surely mean that we can expect to see something new far sooner. A factor that gets two huge thumbs up from me!

You can check out our review of Two Point Hospital (for the PC) via the link here!

What do you think? Did you play Two Point Hospital? If so, what did you think about it? – Let us know in the comments!