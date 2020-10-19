Ubisoft to Add More Games (New and Old) to the Google Stadia

The Google Stadia is coming up to being a year old since it’s initial launch and I think it’s pretty fair to say at this point that while not (yet) representing an outright failure, it certainly hasn’t managed to capture the attention (or more importantly wallets) of most gaming consumers. Despite its sluggish start, however, Ubisoft has been one of the platform’s biggest supporters in terms of bringing their titles to it and, following a new announcement by both them and Google, they have confirmed that games both new and old will shortly be heading to the streaming system.

Ubisoft to Add More Games to the Google Stadia

In terms of previous released titles, Ubisoft has confirmed that the following games will shortly be added to the Google Stadia’s library:

  • Watch Dogs
  • Watch Dogs 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Far Cry New Dawn
  • Far Cry 5

In addition to this, however, they have also confirmed that pretty much all of their upcoming major releases, such as Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Far Cry 6, will also be coming to the platform as well!

Ubisoft Google Stadia

What Do We Think?

One of the biggest issues surrounding the Google Stadia has been it’s relatively benign library of games. While many publishers have accused the company of not being willing to pay to tempt the ‘big players’ over, Ubisoft must clearly be pretty happy with the arrangement they have.

Will these new games be enough to tempt over more people in buying the system though? Well, we doubt it, but it surely can’t hurt either!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

