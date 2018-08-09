Ubisoft Release 11-Minute Assassins Creed Odyssey Video

Ubisoft Release Assassins Creed Odyssey Gameplay Video

It honestly doesn’t feel like more than a few months since Ubisoft last released an Assassins Creed game. It has actually been around 10 months now, perhaps that is a testament to how much better Origins was compared to the previous release, perhaps it shows just how forgettable the series has got.

Leading up to the launch of the brand new game though, Ubisoft has released an 11-minute long gameplay trailer for Assassins Creed Odyssey. While it looks pretty decent though, am I the only one who’s getting a little bored with this?

I like Assassins Creed But…

I have played every Assassins Creed game, and while I have (mostly) enjoyed them, the formula is getting a bit stale these days. While I’m not digging a grave for Odyssey, I daresay many others feel the same way. While it is a franchise that clearly makes a decent bit of money for Ubisoft, there is nothing (in so far as I have been able to tell) particularly new in this release. Except for the possibility of it being non-linear which we will get to later. Is this just the same old game just in a new setting? If it was Mario Kart, I’d be delighted!

When Is It Out?

Assassins Creed Odyssey will release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on October 5th. Despite it being so close though, I am really struggling to find any enthusiasm for this. The real factor in this being a success for me is just how deep this ‘non-linear’ story goes. Can you truly create your own story, or like Fable, will this be non-linear handholding?

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Assassins Creed Odyssey? Is this a bold new step in the franchise or simply more of the same? – Let us know in the comments!