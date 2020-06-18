Ubisoft Announces Assassins Creed Origins Free Weekend!

If you’re currently on the lookout for some gaming this action this weekend, then you might want to pay attention. With the release of a new trailer confirming the event, Ubisoft has announced that ‘Assassins Creed Origins’ will be free to play this weekend via their UPlay store.

Assassins Creed Origins

Officially kicking off on June 19th, the free weekend will run until June 21st and, better still, to save you time in waiting for it to become available, you can already pre-download the free version so you can have it ready to rock as soon as the event becomes available.

Considering that Assassins Creed Origins is one of the most universally praised (of the more recent releases from the franchise), if you haven’t played it yet, now might be the perfect time! It is, after all, going to be entirely free for a very solid period of time!

Where Can I Try It Out?

The game is available through Ubisoft’s ‘UPlay’ storefront and to access it, you will need to have this both installed on your PC and have an active account. After that, however, it’s pretty straight forward. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this game, you can check out the official UPlay website via the link here!

With Assassins Creed Origins on sale for just £10, if you do enjoy your free weekend, then at least it isn’t going to cost you a lot to have it permanently forever!

What do you think? Are you going to be trying this out? – Let us know in the comments!