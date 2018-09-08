Ubisoft Confirm Assassins Creed Odyssey System Requirements

Assassins Creed Odyssey System Requirements

We’re less than a month now from the release of the brand new Assassins Creed Odyssey. Yes, admittedly, we’re never more than a year away from the next Assassin’s Creed game or at least, it certainly feels that way. This one is, however, certainly on the horizon!

With that in mind, as usual for a game release, we’re given a lot of hype, videos, trailers and screenshots to get excited over. Of all this information though, for PC owners, one of the most critical things is knowing what the system requirements are going to be. Well, thanks to an update on the Ubisoft page, we finally have confirmed system specifications!

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz, Ryzen 3 – 1200, Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz

Video: AMD Radeon R9 285 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Resolution: 720p

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: Low

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

Recommended Specification

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Ryzen 5 – 1400, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz

Video: AMD Radeon R9 290 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB VRAM or more with Shader Model 5.0) or better – See supported list*

Memory: 8GB RAM

Resolution: 1080p

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: High

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

Recommended 4K Configuration

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 1700X @ 3.8 GHz, Intel Core i7 7700 @ 4.2 GHz

Video: AMD Vega 64, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Resolution: 4K

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: High

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

When Is It Out?

Assassins Creed Odyssey will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on October 5th. A quick glance over the recommended specs shows that this game is actually surprisingly system friendly, albeit for higher resolutions you’re obviously going to need a system with a fair bit of punch.

Let’s just hope that this game isn’t a buggy mess on launch!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!