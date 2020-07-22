Ubisoft Confirms ‘For Honor’ is Having A Free Weekend!

Admittedly, we’re not exactly quite at the weekend yet. It is, however, coming ever closer and if you’re already starting to think about what you might be playing, well, Ubisoft might have the answer! – As part of their latest ‘free-weekend’ promotion, users will be able to download and try out ‘For Honor’ starting Thursday all the way up until the end of the weekend. And, in case it needed to be spelled out, this will be entirely free for the duration!

For Honor is Having A Free Weekend!

In announcing the news, Ubisoft has confirmed that the free-weekend will apply for the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 versions of the game. All you need to do is check out your respective storefronts (UPlay app for PC users) and, from this Thursday, you should be able to download your free-weekend of ‘For Honor’ gaming action!

“For Honor will be free to download and play on Xbox One, PS4, and PC from July 23-26, giving players the chance to cross swords with Vikings, Samurai, Knights, and Wu Lin across a wide variety of battlefields and game modes. The free weekend is also a chance to check out some of the recent additions of the Year of Reckoning, including a new Battle Pass and a rework for the Centurion. The free weekend kicks off at 12:01 AM PDT on July 23 for PS4 and Xbox One; at 6:00 AM PDT on PC via Uplay and the Epic Games Store; and at 10:00 AM PDT via Steam. (Pre-load is also available on some platforms; PS4 players can start pre-loading at 12:00 AM PDT on Tuesday, July 21, while PC players on Uplay and Epic can start the download at 9:00 AM PDT.) PS4 and Xbox One players have until 11:59 PM PDT on July 26 to try everything included in the Standard Edition of For Honor, including the campaign and multiplayer modes, while PC players can keep battling until 1:00 PM PDT on July 27.”

The News Gets Better

In announcing the free-weekend, Ubisoft has also confirmed that if you really enjoy the game, it will be available to purchase (to keep forever) with a massively hefty 80% discount applied. – So, if you do want to learn more about this promotion, you can check out the official Ubisoft announcement website via the link here! – I look forward to seeing you on the battlefield!

What do you think? Are you going to be trying this out? – Let us know in the comments!