Ubisoft Contradict Themselves Over Beyond Good And Evil 2

Beyond Good And Evil 2

When an official sequel to Beyond Good and Evil was announced, fans were delighted. It was, after all, one of many games that despite fully deserving a sequel, it just never came about. I daresay the moderately disappointing sales of the original may have had a hand in that. Well, with a new game in development, from what we’ve seen so far, it’s looking pretty gosh darn good!

With Ubisoft announcing the sequel officially last year, it seems that the company may have been caught in something of a contradiction. You see, within the last few days, Ubisoft confirmed that Beyond Good and Evil 2 would require a permanently online connection to play. A YouTube video from 2017 has, however, shown that the games creative director originally was very much for offline play.

You can watch the video below or go immediately to the timestamp via clicking this link here!

Caught In A Very Unpopular U-Turn

Now, it doesn’t take an expert in gaming to tell you that having a game requires an online connection (particularly one with a solo-campaign) is never popular. There are, of course, some exceptions to this. For example, while Destiny 2 and World of Warcraft can essentially be solo experiences, they do not offer an offline version and based on this, I think perhaps Beyond Good and Evil 2 may fall into this category.

Yes, God help me, but I think I’m actually siding with Ubisoft over this. Not because of this contradiction, but because from what I’ve seen of the game so far. It seems that being online (whether you choose to play with others or not) is going to form an integral part of the game. The Devil on my shoulder does, however, also point out that making online mandatory does open the doors to microtransactions.

With such an announcement clearly going to be unpopular with the community though, AND with Ubisoft caught out in a contradiction, it’s going to be curious to see how this develops.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the game? Disappointed with the permanently online requirement? – Let us know in the comments!