Ubisoft Expected to Announce Far Cry 6 Next Month

The chances that a Far Cry 6 game would be made has always been something of a no-brainer. It is, after all, a pretty huge franchise these days. To date, however, in terms of actually getting any news about it, Ubisoft has been remaining somewhat tight-lipped. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that Far Cry 6 is definitely in development, and, better still, they may be set to formally announce it next month!

Far Cry 6

Following the leak of (apparent) insider information, it has been revealed that (unless something rather dramatic happens) Ubisoft will formally announce and reveal Far Cry 6 on July 12th. In other words, in a little over a month, we’ll likely get to see screenshots and possibly a trailer giving us a solid idea as to what the next game will represent.

What can we expect though? Well, it seems that if you were not particularly fond of the Far Cry 5 setting, you’re in luck. A dramatic change in the environment might be on the cards!

What Do We Think?

While this is all entirely speculation, it has been suggested that Far Cry 6 is going to make a return to a more ‘tropical’ environment. Something that will undoubtedly be welcome news to those who didn’t like the dystopian America setting of Far Cry 5. Despite it set to be announced next month, however, don’t start getting too crazy to play it. While Ubisoft has not specifically cited it, Far Cry 6 isn’t expected to release until 2021.

Still though, if you are anxious for this release, by (roughly) this time next month, you should have a much better idea of what it’s going to be like!

