Ubisoft Expected to Announce a New Prince of Persia

It seems remarkable, but it’s been around 10 years now since we last saw an official new installment in the Prince of Persia franchise. Well, 10 years if you do not include the mobile game they released back in 2018 or those (pretty crap) films. In a report via DSOGaming, however, a new domain name registration has just dropped a lead-balloon hint that a new game may be set for an official announcement at literally any moment!

Prince of Persia

In the report, it has been found that Gandi.net, the company responsible for all of Ubisoft’s website domain registrations, has just placed a claim on “princeofpersia6.com”.

Yes, admittedly, this in it of itself doesn’t necessarily mean that a new game is 100% on the way. It does, however, follow the recent trend seen with Assassins Creed Valhalla which was registered and then announced just a few days later!

What Do We Think?

We have to admit that it’s mildly surprising to see Ubisoft developing both an Assassin’s Creed game alongside a Prince of Persia title. Specifically since Assassin’s Creed borrowed so many elements from its much older counterpart.

That doesn’t, however, mean to say I’m complaining. In fact, in recent years I’ve grown rather bored of Assassin’s Creed and if Ubisoft can find a new way to breathe fresh life into Prince of Persia, they’ll have more than a little of my curiosity!

What do you think? Would you like to see a new Prince of Persia game? If so, what would you like to see from the franchise? – Let us know in the comments!