Say what you want about Ubisoft, no really, head to the comments and give them hell, but they do have some great games in their catalogue. Albeit, games that have had dodgy launches, loads of bugs, and a fair amount of controversy. Of course, it’s even harder to complain about them than usual when they’re giving three of their genuinely finest away for free!

Ubisoft Giving away THREE Awesome Games Right Now?

While Ubisoft has been giving these games away periodically over the last few months, it seems they’re just not done giving. You can now catch up on all of them at the same time, snagging yourself a copy of Assassin’s Creed II, Rayman Legends, and Child of Light. Of course, all of these will be redeemed through Uplay Launcher.

How to Play

You’ll need to head to the links below to active your copies. However, keep in mind you’ll need UPlay Launcher to download and play them, which you can get here. All of them will be available until May 5th 11:00 PDT / 14:00 EDT / 19:00 BST. Of course, after the promotion, you get to keep all these games forever!

Assassin’s Creed II – Get your free copy here

Rayman Legends – Get your free copy here

Child of Light – Get your free copy here

Thoughts?

If you’re stuck for something to play over the coming weeks, you could certainly do a lot worse. Assassin’s Creed II is one of the best in the franchise, before it got too bloated and off track. Rayman Origins is as good as the franchise has been since the first game on the PS1, and Child of Light is just stunning to look at and play, so you can’t really go wrong here. Enjoy!