Ubisoft is Giving Away the Snowboarding Game ‘Steep’ Until May 21st
Ron Perillo / 1 hour ago
Free Game via Ubisoft’s Uplay
Ubisoft’s open-world skiing and snowboarding game ‘Steep’ is currently free to own via their Uplay launcher. The game originally came out in 2016 and lets you ride the slopes down Alaska or the Alps.
Aside from using skiis and snowboard, Steep also lets players use wingsuits or paraglide down the mountain. Users can do this solo or drop in side-by-side with other players. The best part is that you can compare runs with the best in the world. Plus, you can even record it as well as share it.
How Can I Get My Copy of Steep for Free?
Ubisoft’s promotion runs from May 16th through May 21st 3PM local time. All users need to do is sign up for a Uplay account (if they don’t own any Ubisoft game already), install the Uplay client and click on the ‘Steep Giveaway’ tab. Or users can also follow this link to claim it on their account via Ubisoft’s website.
Can My PC Run Steep?
Minimum System Requirements
- Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
- Processor: Intel Core i5 2400s @ 2.5 Ghz or AMD FX-4100 @ 3.6 Ghz
- RAM: 6 GB
- Video card: GeForce GTX 560Ti or AMD Radeon R7 260X
- DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable
- Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card with latest drivers
- Peripherals: Please check our DEDICATED ARTICLE for more information
Recommended System Requirements
- Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
- Processor: Intel Core i7 [email protected] 3.5 Ghz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 Ghz
- RAM: 8 GB
- Video card: GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 390
- DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable
- Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card with latest drivers