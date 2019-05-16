Ubisoft is Giving Away the Snowboarding Game ‘Steep’ Until May 21st

Free Game via Ubisoft’s Uplay

Ubisoft’s open-world skiing and snowboarding game ‘Steep’ is currently free to own via their Uplay launcher. The game originally came out in 2016 and lets you ride the slopes down Alaska or the Alps.

Aside from using skiis and snowboard, Steep also lets players use wingsuits or paraglide down the mountain. Users can do this solo or drop in side-by-side with other players. The best part is that you can compare runs with the best in the world. Plus, you can even record it as well as share it.

How Can I Get My Copy of Steep for Free?

Ubisoft’s promotion runs from May 16th through May 21st 3PM local time. All users need to do is sign up for a Uplay account (if they don’t own any Ubisoft game already), install the Uplay client and click on the ‘Steep Giveaway’ tab. Or users can also follow this link to claim it on their account via Ubisoft’s website.

Can My PC Run Steep?

Minimum System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (64bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core i5 2400s @ 2.5 Ghz or AMD FX-4100 @ 3.6 Ghz

Intel Core i5 2400s @ 2.5 Ghz or AMD FX-4100 @ 3.6 Ghz RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Video card: GeForce GTX 560Ti or AMD Radeon R7 260X

GeForce GTX 560Ti or AMD Radeon R7 260X DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

DirectX June 2010 Redistributable Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card with latest drivers

DirectX Compatible Sound Card with latest drivers Peripherals: Please check our DEDICATED ARTICLE for more information

