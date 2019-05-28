Ubisoft is Preparing to Give Rocket League Some Competition

/ 35 mins ago
ubisoft

Ubisoft To Announce Roller Derby Game Release

In terms of sports based competitive games (and I’m talking more about the imaginative kinds) there are few games that have maintained such a strong fan base as Rocket League. Even I’ll happily admit that it’s been on my PC for well over 2 years now with it being my consistent ‘go to’ casual game.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Ubisoft may be preparing to take on the franchise with a brand new one of their own. Namely, a game that will look to focus on a roller derby style theme.

What is Roller Derby?

Well, in truth, while I was aware of the sport (and yes, it is an actual sport) I can’t profess to be an expert on it. Put simply (as far as I can ascertain) it (literally) revolves around one team on rollerskates attempting to lap a circuit while the other team attempts to block them. I suppose the winner is the team that gets the most laps.

Hopefully the video above will give you a better idea, but even then I’m still not entirely sure how I get the concept, let alone how this can translate into a game.

What Do We Think?

Rocket League certainly has maintained a dominant position in the gaming market for quite some time now. It is certainly a highly popular game in terms of eSports and as such, it’s perhaps not so surprising that Ubisoft is going to try and get in on the action so much as it’s remarkable that so few others have tried.

With the game expected to be formally announced at E3 2019 (in just a couple weeks) it’ll be interesting to see how they can turn this into an effective team game.

What do you think? Do you like the concept? – Let us know in the comments!

Rocket League to Add Dropshot Game Mode on March 22
Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!