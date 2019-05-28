Ubisoft is Preparing to Give Rocket League Some Competition

Ubisoft To Announce Roller Derby Game Release

In terms of sports based competitive games (and I’m talking more about the imaginative kinds) there are few games that have maintained such a strong fan base as Rocket League. Even I’ll happily admit that it’s been on my PC for well over 2 years now with it being my consistent ‘go to’ casual game.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Ubisoft may be preparing to take on the franchise with a brand new one of their own. Namely, a game that will look to focus on a roller derby style theme.

What is Roller Derby?

Well, in truth, while I was aware of the sport (and yes, it is an actual sport) I can’t profess to be an expert on it. Put simply (as far as I can ascertain) it (literally) revolves around one team on rollerskates attempting to lap a circuit while the other team attempts to block them. I suppose the winner is the team that gets the most laps.

Hopefully the video above will give you a better idea, but even then I’m still not entirely sure how I get the concept, let alone how this can translate into a game.

What Do We Think?

Rocket League certainly has maintained a dominant position in the gaming market for quite some time now. It is certainly a highly popular game in terms of eSports and as such, it’s perhaps not so surprising that Ubisoft is going to try and get in on the action so much as it’s remarkable that so few others have tried.

With the game expected to be formally announced at E3 2019 (in just a couple weeks) it’ll be interesting to see how they can turn this into an effective team game.

What do you think? Do you like the concept? – Let us know in the comments!