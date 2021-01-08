Ubisoft+ is Set to Join Microsoft Game Pass?

You would be forgiven for not knowing that Ubisoft ran their own game subscription service because, quite frankly, since it originally landed in late 2019 (and even after the much-needed brand change last November) I can’t honestly say that when compared to alternative services available that it had much to offer or tempt the casual gaming consumer.

In something that may be a semi-admittance of defeat, however, fresh rumors are suggesting that Ubisoft+ may be the latest package to get added to the growing, and honestly excellent, Xbox Game Pass service.

Ubisoft+ To Get Added to Xbox Game Pass?

Following the growth of new and fresh rumors, reportedly this time citing insider knowledge, we can’t honestly say that this development would represent much of a surprise. Such a move has, after all, been widely touted for at least the last few months, and given that Ubisoft+ is, ultimately, a bit of a failed attempt for the developer to try and generate some cash from its relatively limited game library, it would make sense for it to become part of a larger and much better platform.

I’ve seen rumours about Ubisoft Uplay+ joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.



I think this has a strong chance of being true, based on stuff I’ve heard. — Jez (@JezCorden) December 30, 2020

What Do We Think?

Xbox Game Pass is an excellent subscription service for both PC and console users. This is even without the addition of Ubisoft titles which, quite frankly, although it would make the deal sweeter, for many it probably wouldn’t represent any notable difference between getting Game Pass or not. – Still, if this deal goes through, it’ll be yet more games added onto the pile for new or current subscribers and, as a consumer, you can’t grumble about that! – Well, not unless Microsoft decides to put the price up again!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!