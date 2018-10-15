Ubisoft Launches Free For Honor ‘Marching Fire’ Expansion

Free Update for For Honor

Ubisoft is keeping For Honor alive and releasing their latest Marching Fire expansion. Best of all, it is a free update for base game owners. Which is great news, especially if you are like me and got the starter edition for free from a Steam promo two months ago. The only catch is that it not all aspects of it are free, as it has some bonuses for the paid expansion version.

What is New in Marching Fire?

For Honor Marching Fire is a major expansion encompassing a brand-new faction with instant and early access to four new heroes, a new PvP mode, unlimited PvE content, and far-reaching graphical enhancements. This content is split into two categories: Free and Paid. The Free version will be available on Oct 16 for all current For Honor game owners. Meanwhile, the Paid version will be available only with purchase of the For Honor Marching Fire Expansion or Edition.

What is Included in the Free Content Update?

4V4 PVP BREACH MODE – Attack and defend a castle in Breach, For Honor’s new strategic 4v4 PvP mode. Attackers must work together to storm the castle gates and kill the Lord of the castle, while defenders must either take down the battering ram or kill all attackers to protect the Lord.

GRAPHICALLY ENHANCED – Significant graphical enhancements bring you closer to the action than ever before, including:

Updated and enriched textures – Every single texture in For Honor has been enriched from the ground up. Players will see more detailed surfaces and experience greater draw distance.

Improved Global Illumination – Lighting in For Honor is now even more realistic, thanks to a revamped Global Illumination system. Players will now better see light bounce, reflect, transmit, scatter, and be absorbed by and off surfaces to create a more photorealistic ambience.

New sky and cloud technology – The introduction of a brand-new sky gradient and realistic clouds.

What is Included in the Paid Content Update?

NEW HEROES FROM THE FAR EAST – Four warriors from the Wu Lin faction are traveling west after civil war, betrayal, and personal tragedies strike close to home. The Jiang Jun, once a feared general, now uses his guandao to wreak havoc on the West. The Nuxia, a bodyguard betrayed by allies, uses her hook swords to slay anyone who stands in her way. The Shaolin, a warrior monk forced to watch his monastery burn, now spreads the gospel with his staff. The Tiandi once sat fourth in line for the throne. But was consumed by madness and killed his brothers, ultimately leading to the defeat of his empire. Now he atones by seeking out the wicked with his broadsword.

Owners of the For Honor Marching Fire Expansion will receive instant access to these new heroes and will have two weeks of exclusivity before they’re available to all players via in-game currency.

UNLIMITED SINGLE-PLAYER CONTENT – Arcade mode is a new solo or two-person online co-op mode where players fight battles and earn rewards that carry over to all multiplayer modes. This mode allows you to explore new heroes and level them up before taking them into PvP. With infinite replayability, this quick-play mode will deliver a new battle every time with varying objectives, enemies, and modifiers.

Beginning in November, Arcade mode will feature weekly events and challenges with exclusive rewards. Also, as an added benefit, players who own Arcade mode can play with friends who haven’t yet purchased the mode.

How Much are Marching Fire Expansion Editions?

The Marching Fire expansion is for current For Honor game owners and will be available for $29.99/€29.99 on PlayStation®4 system, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

The Marching Fire Edition is for those who don’t own the base For Honor game. The Edition includes the Marching Fire content, as well as the base For Honor game. It will be available for $59.99 on PlayStation 4 system, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Can My System Run For Honor?

In case you are wondering what it takes to run this game, check out the official system requirements below:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 or equivalent

Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 or equivalent Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX660/GTX750ti/GTX950/GTX1050 with 2 GB VRAM or more | AMD Radeon HD6970/HD7870/R9 270/R9 370/RX460 with 2 GB VRAM or more

NVIDIA GeForce GTX660/GTX750ti/GTX950/GTX1050 with 2 GB VRAM or more | AMD Radeon HD6970/HD7870/R9 270/R9 370/RX460 with 2 GB VRAM or more Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX-Compatible using the latest drivers

Recommended Requirements