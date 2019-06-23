Ubisoft Next Gen Consoles Represent a ‘Huge Leap’

Ubisoft Talk Next Generation Consoles

With the announcement of Project Scarlett (aka the Xbox Two) at E3 2019, it seems that the next-generation of console releases look likely to arrive in late 2020. As you might expect, however, many developers (such as EA, Ubisoft and Activision) already have some pretty significant inside knowledge of the console’s hardware as they look to get games ready for the launch.

While we do have some hints that the systems will be exceptionally powerful, in a report via the Guardian, Ubisoft has let slip that in terms of comparative performance, the next-gen console releases are going to represent a “huge leap”. Just how big though? Well, it seems pretty massive if the rumours are to be believed!

What Does This Mean?

Well, we already know that both systems will have AMD Ryzen APU based processors. Ones that seem to pack quite a punch. In addition to this, however, we also know that a strong emphasis has been placed on better RAM and, in addition, the inclusion of solid-state drives as standard.

Speaking in the interview, Ubisoft has said:

“What we do know is that the next generation of consoles which have been announced are a really major leap from the current generation. And for us creators it is fantastic because we have always been very excited in trying to capture the cutting edge of what technology can offer.”

They went onto say that the technology offered is “fantastic” for designers. Specifically, because it allows them to push boundaries into areas that were previously just too strong for current hardware to cope with.

What Do We Think?

Everything we have seen to date surrounding specifications of the next-generation consoles does seem to confirm that in direct comparative terms, it’s going to be a huge improvement on the technology seen in current consoles. In fairness, however, you could argue that the PS4 and Xbox One releases (in terms of the processor) were somewhat ‘creaking’ when they launched over 5 years ago.

With the next-gen consoles expect to release in the next 18 months, however, exciting times are clearly ahead! – For more information on the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett check out the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the next-gen console releases? Which way are you going? PS5 or Xbox Two? – Let us know in the comments!