Ubisoft Reports PC is their Most Lucrative Platform

Many would try and have you believe that the PC gaming platform is in something of a decline at the moment. A factor backed by component prices that makes owning a high-end system difficult for many people. The fact is, however, that while PC games may never see the high-end success of their console counterparts, they remain a solid format for many developers. One of which seems very firmly now to be Ubisoft.

In a report via TechPowerUp, Ubisoft has confirmed that the PC is now their most lucrative platform. Why? Well, in the last quarterly report, PC gaming sales beat all other consoles by a hugely comfortable margin!

Ubisoft Says PC is their Most Lucrative Platform

Based on their quarterly report, Ubisoft has stated the following figures as their sales percentages based on systems:

PC – 34%

PS4 – 31%

Xbox One – 18%

Switch – 5%

The PC platform alone has increased by nearly 10% based on figures seen last year. All in all, Ubisoft (despite their often shoddy ports) must really be making a focus on it.

Oh, and incidentally, I don’t know where that other 12% has gone. So either it’s in an area not necessarily associated with gaming or Ubisoft might need to double-check their figures.

What Do We Think?

Two games have likely been a huge driving factor in these sales figures. Firstly, The Division 2, and secondly Anno 1800. With the latter being a PC exclusive, however, most of the fingers are (quite rightly) being pointed in its direction.

Admittedly, these figures will likely dip in the coming quarter as sales for the game plateau, but if you did think that PC gaming was on a downslope, I daresay Ubisoft would disagree!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!