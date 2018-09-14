Ubisoft Reveals How It Will Handle DLC for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Ubisoft is going for an episodic approach.

We all know DLC is a pretty big deal when it comes to modern gaming. While some companies choose to do it the right way by releasing free or incredibly cheap extra content, others cash in on this opportunity, which usually ends up upsetting the fanbase. Ubisoft doesn’t have a very good track record when it comes to DLC, but it looks like things will be slightly different with the new Assassin’s Creed game. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will indeed benefit from plenty of post-launch content, but some of this content will be free for everyone who owns the game. However, the episodic storylines that will come out gradually will only be available to Season Pass holders.

What about these new storylines?

Ubisoft wants to release a series of episodic storylines between each DLC. These Lost Tales of Greece will provide “a continual stream of new content to all players, with quests that feature new and familiar characters.” There will be two story arcs in total, each featuring three episodes. The first is Legacy of the first Blade, while the other is The Fate of Atlantis. The legacy of the Blade will begin to come out in December, while the Fate of Atlantis episodes will release in Spring 2019.

Players will also benefit from weekly and daily “contracts” that will probably be a lot of fun. As far as pricing goes, the base game will cost somewhere around $60, while the Season Pass will set you back $40 more. If you want to catch a break on this pass, you can always choose from bundles such as Gold, Digital Ultimate, Medusa, Spartan, and Pantheon Editions. All of these include a Season Pass in the base price.