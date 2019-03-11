UBOAT Submarine Simulator To Release In Early Access

UBOAT Submarine Simulator

In recent years, games such as Faster Than Light and Prison Architect have proven that with the right concept, an early access release game can prove to be both very popular and highly-beneficial.

With UBOAT, however, the concept is more than a little interesting. As the name might suggest, the game operates as a simulator that has you commanding your very own submarine in World War 2.

Now, for those of you who know your history, for the first half of the war, being a member of a U-Boat crew was one of the most prestigious roles you could have. In the latter half, however, it was a death sentence.

What Is The Game About?

The official game description reads as follows;

UBOAT is a simulator of a submarine from WWII era, yet different than all you have seen so far. It is a survival sandbox with crew management mechanics while its primary theme is life of German soldiers. The boat is their home, but it can become their grave at any time.



In UBOAT you control the crew to control the boat. You look after their physical and mental health, because if the sailors are hungry, tired and their spirit is low, there’s no chance of winning even a skirmish. It is important to balance the overall discipline and trauma of your crew. If you are a harsh captain, the level of both goes up. When trauma is high a secret feature of each sailor can be disclosed. It can reveal his alcoholism, make him go berserk, he can also turn out to be a coward or a spy.

When Is It Out?

At the time of writing, there is no set specific release date for this game. UBOAT is, however, set to enter early access in the next couple of months. As such, if you are interested, adding it to your Steam ‘wishlist’ will help keep you posted.

If you are interested in the game, you can check out the official Steam store page via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like the concept of the game? – Let us know in the comments!