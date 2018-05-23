UK Chancellor Pledges Further Super Fast Broadband Expansion

UK Chancellor Pledges For Further Expansion of Super-Fast Broadband

While improvements are being seen in broadband speeds in the UK, the available of full-fiber services are still mostly dependant on where you live. Some of us who don’t have access to fiber services have at least been fortunately able to see upgrades to our local exchanges meaning vast improvements in our speeds.

There is, however, clearly significant differences to be seen even between copper upgraded broadband and full-fiber services. Usually, the difference can at least quadruple the speeds achieved for homes and businesses. As such the UK Chancellor is keen to see a further expansion of this.

In a report via the BBC, the UK Chancellor Phillip Hammond has pledged for a significant expansion of the current fiber rollouts. One which he hopes will see 15 million homes be able to access it by 2025.

Fears that this will only affect those that live in large cities

The planned roll-outs are hoped to improve Britains economy as it moves into post-Brexit. Not everyone, however, is convinced that the pledge realistically means anything to most people.

While can be viewed as good news, many suggest that such rollouts will only benefit those who live in large cities. As such, those who live in rural areas or smaller towns will likely have to wait much longer before they can access the service. The irony is that these areas are often amongst those who experience the slowest speeds.

Others have also suggested that while the target is laudable, it is completely unrealistic. At least in terms of being practically achievable.

Ultimately, we will just have to wait and see. While I am quite happy with my internet speeds, more is always better.

What do you think? How happy are you with your internet speed? – Let us know in the comments!