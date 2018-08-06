UK City Planner Used Cities Skyline Screenshot In Brochure

UK City Planner Uses 3-Year-Old Reddit Cities Skyline Image In Brochure

Cities Skyline is perhaps one of the best city building games around. Oh, who am I kidding? It is the best. Releasing shortly after EA’s bloody awful Sim City re-boot, it was exactly the game that we wanted. A city builder that offered us a free-hand to go as nuts as we wanted in our designs.

It seems, however, that some professionals are either quite taken by it. In a report via Kotaku, a UK city developer has been found to have used an image from a three-year-old Reddit post in their brochure. An image that just happens to have come from the game!

Your City Can Look As Good As This!

In fairness, this isn’t the first time we have seen such an instance of gaming appearing in the media as a factual source. On numerous occasions, we have seen video game footage appear as actual war coverage. This developer though (believed to be Lanpro) rather lazily decided to use the image in the hopes that no one would notice.

The copy was discovered by Matt Carding-Woods who was initially suspicious but made the connection when he saw the incinerator in the screenshot. It should be noted that in the brochure, the screenshot is no annotated to be anything specific. As such it does give the Norfork based planner an ‘out’, but it’s still remarkable that they couldn’t even be bothered to create their own city. Instead, they just robbed an image from a Reddit users page!

Your New City – Courtest of Cities Skyline!

This is certainly a novelty if nothing else. I can’t help but feel though that if someone was going to design a city next to where I live that they would use something a little more original than someone else’s game design. In fact, I’d rather they didn’t use a video game at all!

What do you think? Would you like a city build based on a video game? – Let us know in the comments!