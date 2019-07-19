UK Distributer ‘Target’ Awarded AMD Elite System Builder Status

There are many people out there who want to get into the world of PC gaming but are a little intimidated by building their own system. In fairness, there are few of us who remember our first build attempt/s as a pleasurable experience. Stress, fear, panic, they’re all real emotions when handling your components! If it does worry you though, help is at hand!

UK distributer Target looks to provide the solution to your problems with their custom PC builds. Offering standards so high, AMD themselves have awarded them the ‘Elite System Builder’ status. A highly coveted seal of approval from one of PCs biggest names!

AMD Elite System Builder Award

This is the third accreditation for PC builds the distributor has been awarded in the last 12 months. Having also been appointed the UK’s only Gigabyte Authorised System Builder and Cooler Master Authorised System Builder at the end of last year.

AMD awarded Target the status “in recognition of its high-standard and flexibility of AMD-powered custom and prebuilt PCs”. AMD also noted that Target hosts the only PC configurator that can configure PCs using the latest Threadripper processors. Namely, the Custom PC Builder.

Target’s Product Marketing Executive and architect of the Custom PC Builder, Cory Lees, said: “This is the third accreditation we’ve been awarded this year. We’re very happy that we have again been recognised for all the hard work we put into the Custom PC Builder, the In-Store PC Builder and the craftsmanship involved in every PC we make. Our engineers treat every custom or prebuilt system with a great deal of love and care. Being recognised for that by such a global name as AMD is extremely gratifying.”

AMD Threadripper

Target’s Custom PC Builder has seen several high-end AMD Threadripper-based PCs being sold this year. Whilst most have been created for online gaming, others have also been designed and built for other purposes. Such as video editing and music production.

The same configurator is available to all Target customers as is the In-Store PC Builder. This customisable version provides the reseller with a unique URL and admin section. Where they can brand the page as their own, control product markups, save builds, and provide quotes.

Feedback from Target customers suggests that resellers who design PCs with their customer’s input see an average sale price 20% higher than if the customer is not involved.

