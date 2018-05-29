UK Fails To Spend Enough To Improve Online Security

Despite the UK Having Europes Worst Internet Security Companies Are Not Spending Enough To Fix It

Internet security, particularly for businesses and companies has never been more exposed to the perils of online hackers. Looking for even the slightest exploit available, websites have to be as watertight as possible.

Data breaches in the last couple of years though have proven that many companies do not seem to think so or at least don’t want to spend the money necessary to put it right.

With the UK having the worst business security in Europe, you would have thought that some money would have been spent. The government has, after all, been working to try and highlight it. In a report via ComputerWeekly, however, it seems that UK firms are not spending enough to try and sure up their security. Something very worrying for us consumers.

No further investments made!

Wannacry last year contributed what was an overall 24% increase in cyber attacks in the UK last year. Following this, companies were told to look to improve their security. In addition, to also even spend money on training. For larger companies, it even suggested potentially hiring someone specifically to monitor the businesses security and make improvements where necessary.

It seems though that the advice has gone unheeded. Although companies have on average spent a little more in this regard, it is still well below the average seen across European companies.

It, therefore, puts the UK in an uncomfortable position. They are the most vulnerable. The most attacked. Worst of all they are spending the least to improve it. All in all, it isn’t good news!

Personally, I feel that just some basic staff training across businesses could help things massively. A former colleague of mine (not with eTeknix) accidentally installed Wannacry simply because she wasn’t aware of it. A little chat could have avoided that entirely.

What do you think? Does your company provide internet security training? Are there any policies to protect the company data? – Let us know in the comments!