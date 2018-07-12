UK Told It ‘Must’ Have Full Fibre Access By 2033

The UK Is Told That It ‘Must’ Have Full Fibre Access By 2033

How good (or bad) is your broadband connection? It’s a question that can be a very contentious subject for some. Ultimately, depending on where you life and proximity to your local exchange, there is a little you can do about it. More often than not the future of your internet rests in the hands of whenever your local provider or a third party decides its time you had an upgrade.

In a report via The Telegraph, however, the UK’s Government’s infrastructure department has said that the all homes and businesses must have access to fibre broadband by no later than 2033.

Fibre? – I’d Settle For A Decent Broadband Connection!

Fortunately, a little over a year ago my area was upgraded to copper fibre broadband. Now, just to be clear, this isn’t full-fibre like you would get from Virgin media. The concept is, however, that BT is rolling out upgrades to your local exchange and junction box. The idea is that at least from your local box to the exchange, the connection can be fully fibre. Therefore, the only limits or loss of speed realistically seen is between you and your local box rather than your exchange.

By 2030 it is estimated that an addition 25 million homes will have access to this much faster broadband service. By Spring 2019 though, the UK government must outline how it plans to provide full coverage for all of Britain. This is, in fairness, a tricky problem. Particularly for those who live in exceptionally rural areas. It is, after all, going to be hard to prioritise a hamlet of fewer than 20 homes over a village of around 100. This particularly within a time frame of just 15 years.

Can It Be Done?

15 years sounds like a long time. It isn’t, however, when you consider the current state of affairs. It could certainly be done, but of course, costs have to be accounted for. For those of you, however, who are struggling with sub-10mbps speeds though, the good news is that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Just hope it’s not an oncoming train!

