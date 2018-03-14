UK Government Commits Another £95m To Fibre Broadband

UK Government Announce More Spending For Fibre Roll-Out

The current state of internet access within the UK is rather poor compared to other Western countries. While some of us are lucky enough to have copper-fibre or full-fibre connections with speeds in excellent of 50mbps, many of us struggle to even get double digits. As such, as part of the UK Spring Budget, a £95m additional investment has been announced to expand the roll-out of fibre connectivity in the UK.

There are many, however, who criticise this investment as a drop in the Ocean to the amount required to get the UK as a whole up to date.

Where will the investment be made

As part of the £95m, we do already know in the official budget where the investment will be made and for how much. If you are therefore curious, if you’re in the following list the news might be good. For you at least.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon – £2.4m

Belfast – £11.5m

Blackpool – £3.0m

Cambridgeshire – £4.0m

Cardiff – £6.0m

Coventry, Solihull & Warwick – £5.7m

Highlands – £4.5m

London – £8.5m

Manchester – £23.8m

Mid Sussex – £2.2m

North Yorkshire (NYNet) – £15.1m

Portsmouth – £3.9m

Wolverhampton – £4.9m

People in these areas should, therefore, hopefully, in the near future see improvements to their broadband capabilities. If that is, you haven’t already.

The big winner!

From that list, it’s fairly clear to see that Manchester is the big winner with the city claiming a quarter of the entire funds just for itself. It is generally good news, but there are still concerns that the amount of investment, while sounding a significant sum, still is not anywhere near the amount needed to really get the UK at the level it should be.

What do you think? Pleased with the investment? Is it enough? In addition, what is your internet speed like? – Let us know in the comments!

