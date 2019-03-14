UK Joins Europe Broadband Rankings – Albeit, In Last Place!

UK Joins FTTP Rankings In Last Place

When it comes to home internet, there are many of us in the UK who are dreaming of the day when we can have access to a fully-fibre connection. Offering speeds vastly faster than standard broadband (including the upgrades provided by copper) the UK is currently undertaking plans to expand this througtout the country in the coming years.

Based on the current level of deployment, however, the UK has finally been able to join the European rankings on fibre coverage and adoption. The downside is, however, that the country is very firmly in last place!

Access To Adopters

The FTTP (fibre to the point) rankings measures the amount of homes covered by the service and the number of customers who are choosing to use it.

In a report via ispreview, the UK sits at the bottom with a penetration rate of 1.3% and take-up rate of 13.1%. While this might sound disappointing, big improvements have already been seen. For example, in the last year along, fibre coverage has increased from 3% to 6%.

When Will I Get Fibre?

The UK government has regularly re-affirmed its pledge to make fully-fibre connections a reality. Given the rather dated phone system in the UK, however, this will clearly take some time. In addition, BT is being more than a little difficult in not allowing (or at least rarely allowing) third-party companies to use their telegraph poles.

On the plus side, however, at least the UK is ‘good enough’ now to make the rankings. Even if they are in stone dead last place!

What do you think? How fast is your internet speed? – Let us know in the comments!