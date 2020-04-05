UK Phone Masts Attacked Over Fake 5G Coronavirus Claims!

A few weeks ago it came to my attention that with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, a number of conspiracy theories were abounding as to what was causing (or at least contributing to its spread). Rather than something sensible, you know, like it being a contagious virus, some were suggesting that (through methods that have never entirely been made clear to me) that it was being spread via 5G network signals. As such, there were reports that people in America were deliberately damaging phone masts to ‘combat’ the disease.

Well, in a report via Engadget, and I shake my head in disbelief, but this is also apparently happening in the UK now too!

UK Phone Masts Damaged Following Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory!

In the report, it has been confirmed that at least two separate fire incidents have been reported. Specifically, to phone masts in Birmingham and Liverpool. While this could just potentially be random vandalism, it doesn’t take too much of a leap to suggest that some (and I choose my words carefully here) morons think that this 5G conspiracy theory is true!

To quote Professor Farnsworth, I don’t want to live on this planet anymore!

What Do We Think?

There is literally zero evidence to suggest that this Coronavirus conspiracy theory has even the slightest legitimacy. Why? Well, COVID-19 is spreading rampantly in countries that don’t even have 4G, let alone 5G! It is, quite frankly, the latest example of what happens when you let the feckless near the internet!

At the time of writing, it is unclear as to how the UK government will respond to this issue. Particularly if people keep on doing it. If we do find who has done this though, it might be a good idea to keep them in self-isolation for a very extended period. Ideally in a coat that has no arms holes and within a room that has padded walls!

What do you think? Do you actually believe this conspiracy theory? – Let us know in the comments!