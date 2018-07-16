UK Plan To Launch Satellite Rockets Within 3 Years

In terms of rocket launches, not much happens here in the UK. A bit depressing as I have actually seen a rocket launch at the Kennedy Space Centre and it is an amazing thing. The good news is, however, that they might be coming to Britain and sooner than you think.

In a report via SkyNews, the UK Government has announced plans to begin launching their own satellite rockets. Amazingly perhaps as soon as within the next three years.

Scotland, Cornwall and North Wales

Pretty exciting stuff I know! We have, however, known for a while that the UK was considering suitable locations for this. At the time, Scotland and Cornwall were discussed which does make some sense as they have rather large open expanses of land. As such, the location has never been a matter much in question, more the time frame. In this regard, even I’ll admit three years is a lot sooner than I expected.

There are various reasons why the UK needs to start looking into having the capability to launch our own satellites. One good reason is the fact that after Brexit our proposed switch over to a new European based GPS is in question. As such, we might, sooner or later, need our own satellites in place just to accommodate that.

What Can We Expect?

Although plans have not yet been confirmed, the UK Government is looking at both vertical and horizontal launch areas. This to accommodate rocket launches and also those capable of landing. If this does happen though, particularly within the next three years, I’m definitely going to be going to check it out!

What do you think? Is this a good idea for the UK or just a waste of money and resources? – Let us know in the comments!