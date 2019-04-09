UK Porn Blackmailer Jailed For Over 6 Years

Porn Blackmailer Jailed

While the internet is a fantastic resource for education, learning, entertainment and leisure, there is also another *ahem* activity that also makes it a very popular resource to many.

We are, of course, talking about ‘adult‘ content. In a report via SkyNews, however, where there is high demand for such content, there will always be those trying to make money out of it by illegal means.

One such man was found to have blackmailed a number of users by threatening to expose their online activity. He has, however, today been jailed for over 6 years in what is thought to be the single most significant case of its type.

Several Million!

In the report, while the number of victims is unclear, Mr Qaiser, a 24 year old former computer science student, is believed to have blackmailed people for an amount believed to have been in excess of £4,000,000.

He did this by implementing malware adverts on entirely legal ‘adult’ or ‘porn’ sites. This would, however, create a pop-up on the system portending to be from the police. This would then demand a fine payment or risk (fake) court action or exposure.

Any website who discovered his advertising malware were then threatened with hacking. Specifically, with the placement of illegal images on their sites.

Russian Crime Syndicate

The man in question is believed to have been part of a Russian crime syndicate. They effectively paid him for his services and also acted to launder the money paid.

In terms of individual convictions, however, this is believed to be the single largest of his kind. While around £700,000 was seized from him, it is believed that he may have several millions of pounds ‘hidden’ online.

Sentenced to 6 years and 5 months, he at least has a fair amount of time to reflect on his actions. Some, however, clearly do not believe that this is a significant enough punishment.

What do you think? Was the sentence long enough? – Let us know in the comments!