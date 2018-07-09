UK Propose All New Houses To Have Car Charging Points

Electric cars are clearly going to play a major role in the future of motoring. There is, however, a bit of a problem here and that is the lack of charging points. The UK Government, however, has proposed an interesting solution to try and encourage consumers to go electric.

In a report via EandT, proposals are being made that all new-build homes in the UK must have a dedicated electric car charging point.

This Isn’t So Your Neighbour Can Use It!

Just to be clear, the point of the proposal is that if a UK home has a designated point, the owner might be more inclined to buy an electric car. As such, this proposal does have some logic in it. I do, however, suspect that while this is a good idea in principle, there is going to be some resistance to it. Fortunately, at the moment, this is just a proposal.

Developers May Not Like It!

UK housing developers are already under a lot of restrictions in terms of what they can build. There are at present a lot of regulations already in places such as in terms of energy efficiency and affordability. Therefore, making one more thing a requirement isn’t likely going to be received too well with them. I do, however, have a bigger problem than this and it’s to do with the actual practicality of the cars.

Electric Cars Kind Of Work, For Now…

At present, electric car numbers in the UK are low. Roughly about 4%-5%. As such, the current infrastructure in place can just about cope with them. If electric cars are pushed through, further charging points are going to be necessary. While these being at home might help, that’s no good to you if you’ve got a long journey ahead of you.

In addition, my biggest problem with electric cars, aside from the mining required for the batteries is simply the fact that we do not have the energy system in place to cope with widespread adoption. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, if the future is electric cars, then we need to solve the energy crisis now!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!