UK to Announce 2030 Fossil Fuel Car Ban Next Week?

Since the beginning of the year, there have been many rumbling within the UK that the government was planning on formally confirming a cut-off date for the production (or more specifically, sale) of new fossil fuel-based cars. In fact, as recently as September, there was a pretty strong indication that the intention was to move the date significantly closer than originally anticipated (which was 2035).

Well, following a report via the BBC, in something that would make the UK one of the world’s leaders in emission control regulations, it is believed that the fossil fuel car ban will be announced and it may start as early as 2030.

UK Fossil Fuel Car Ban

Confirming previous reports and rumors, it is being suggested that the new laws will prohibit the sale of petrol or diesel-based cars within the UK as of the start of 2030. While hybrid vehicles are expected to be given a stay of execution of around an additional 5-years from this date (forming something of a loose transitional period), the bottom line is that by 2035, the only cars potentially available to purchase in the UK, from new, will have to be fully-electric. Albeit, it is being suggested that the government may extend the ban until 2032 for ‘fuel-efficient’ specific models.

In order to support this pretty ambitious law, however, the government has reportedly already set around £650m aside for the construction of more national charging points. Something that, if this law comes into effect, would desperately be needed to cope with the glut of electric-based vehicles. Albeit, exactly where the power will come from is still something of a mystery.

What Do We Think?

In terms of car consumers as of today, and even arguably for the next 5-7 years, the bottom line is that this law shouldn’t massively affect whatever road you choose to go down (if you’ll forgive the pun) in regards to whether you choose to purchase a fossil-fuel or electric car. It should also be noted that the law will not affect any cars currently available that do require petrol or diesel. So if you have something of a modern classic in your garage, don’t panic. You’ll still be able to purchase petrol or diesel after 2030. Albeit, give it another 10 years or so, and maybe filling stations will undoubtedly start to get a little thinner on the ground.

And on that note, I’m off to top up the tank on my X-type.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!