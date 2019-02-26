UL Announces Two Benchmark Additions to PCMark 10

More Benchmark Options

UL Benchmarks is announce the upcoming arrival of two additional benchmark sets for PCMark 10. One is the most anticipated battery life benchmark. Meanwhile, the other new test is based on Microsoft Office applications.

The new battery test is the PCMark 10 Battery Life Profile. This test provides a broad view of battery life across four common scenarios. This includes: modern office work, video, gaming, and idle time. Eventually providing a more practical overview than a benchmark score for comparison. Furthermore, it should give users a better understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of each device on how it handles battery life.

The other test based on Microsoft Office applications will feature tests that run in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Microsoft Edge. In conjunction with the battery test, this benchmark provides a practical real-world performance overview for the modern office.

Furthermore, this application test is compatible with the latest Snapdragon Always Online PCs running Windows 10 on ARM. So testers and professionals will be able to cross-compare it with x86-based devices directly.

When are these New PCMark 10 Benchmarks Arriving?

The new Battery Life Profile benchmark will arrive soon toward the end of March. Meanwhile, the Applications benchmark update will arrive sometime within 1H 2019.