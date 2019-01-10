Ultra-Rare Metro Exodus ‘Artyom Edition’ is Not for Sale

Limited to 10 Units Only

Metro Exodus is coming out soon in February. However, Deep Silver and 4A Games is now offering a special limited edition version of the game that is not for sale.

They are calling this the Metro Exodus ‘Artyom Edition’, a hand-crafted and extremely limited edition version of the game. In fact, it is so rare that there are only 10 units in total available. You cannot even get it through normal means via stores.

The first unit already reserved to 4A Games themselves. So that only leaves 9 units to divvy up to the rest of the world.

What Comes with the Artyom Edition Case?

The package comes in its own custom steel military ammo crate containing:

A fully-functional, hand-made Nixie Watch

A Gas Mask and Filter

A working Bullet Lighter made from a decommissioned shell

A hand-made steel Spartan dog tag to be engraved with the recipient’s name

A leather map case and map of the Aurora’s journey

A personalised Certificate of Authenticity, signed by Dmitry Glukhovsky and Andrew ‘Prof’ Prokhorov

How Can I Get My Hands on One?

Although you cannot purchase any of them, the good news is that the remaining nine will be available to win via a series of upcoming promotions.

In fact, one box is available to win now just by signing up for a Metro Exodus newsletter. This competition closes on 8 February at Midnight PT. If you have already subscribed you will be automatically entered

Metro Exodus’ release date is on schedule for February 15th, 2019.