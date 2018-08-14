Undertale To Arrive On Nintendo Switch In September!

It has amazingly been nearly three years since Undertale first arrived on PC. On the surface, the game appeared rather simple but had a fantastic story and a much deeper underlying mechanic. It also had one of the best video game soundtracks to have ever been released.

With the Nintendo Switch release due imminently, Toby Fox, the creator of the game, has confirmed that it will finally make the Nintendo Switch in September. Better still, there is going to be some amazing physical versions available!

Determination!

If you haven’t played Undertale yet, you really should. I admit that I came to the game long after the hype had died away. For some reason, I always tend to land onto some of the best games long after their release. It’s why I only finished MGS5 last January and I’m currently getting through the Witcher 3.

The Nintendo Switch though was almost perfectly designed for the game. The overall ethos of the game both in terms of design, controls and music almost feels like a classic NES release. As above though, don’t let that fool you into thinking this is an easy or indeed a casual game. Undertale has a fantastic depth that rewards several playthroughs with you finding something new each time.

UNDERTALE will be releasing for Nintendo Switch in September in all regions!!! (Exact date still forthcoming!!!) Obviously you can download the game on release, but if you wanted to pre-order the physical collector's edition, do it here on Fangamer. (UT merch is also on sale!!) https://t.co/FNtRlf8CG1 — tobyfox (@tobyfox) August 13, 2018

When Is It Out?

Ahh, there we hit a bit of a snag. While Toby Fox has confirmed a September release, we still do not have an exact date. Some speculation has suggested the 15th, but with the developer himself not even confirming that, we suggest you take that with a pinch of salt.

Releasing both digitally and physically though, I have to say I love the collector’s edition. Albeit the estimated £50 price tag is a little off-putting.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Undertale? – Let us know in the comments!