Undertale Boss Fight Recreated In Fortnite Map

Sans Boss Fight Meets Fortnite

In terms of gaming achievements, there are certainly more than a few that will get you a nod of approval from the community. Being able to beat Contra without the Konami code for example. Perhaps even managing to get through all of the Dark Souls games without smashing your controller. Without a doubt, however, in recent years the boss fight with Sans from Undertale is one of the biggest gaming challenges that so many have attempted without success.

YouTuber Mustard Plays has, however, decided to mash up this exceptionally tough boss fight by creating a map in Fortnite based upon it. Put simply, you’re gonna have a bad time!

Using Mechanics!

The level has to use a lot of the mechanics from Fortnite to essentially replicate the fight and, if you’re familiar with both games, clearly a bit of creativity and a lot of imagination are required.

He did, however, even manage to use music blocks to play a rendition of the iconic track Megalovania!

It does, however, largely all boil down to the same factors. Timing, jump skills and, of course, determination!

Where Can I Play It?

The map is available to try out now. So if you fancy the challenge of a gaming mash-up, all you need is the code! So, what’s the code? Well, since I’m such a nice guy: 0249-6711-6008 – Don’t get angry at me though if you start raging at it!

What do you think? Impressed with the level? Have you ever beaten Sans? – Let us know in the comments!