Unknown AMD GPU Beats 2080 Ti in OpenVR Benchmark

Benchmarking performance using VR games has, over the last year, become a far more commonly used means of determining how a system can perform. I think many would agree, however, in VR or gaming, the Nvidia 2080Ti is the strongest graphics card out there.

Well, maybe not… In a report via Videocardz, an unknown AMD CPU and graphics card combination has taken the number 2 spot on the OpenVR benchmark leaderboard.

Unknown AMD Graphics Card Beats the 2080Ti?

Now, there are some clarifications to make to that statement. For example, the top spot is held by the Nvidia 2070. You will note though that it is on the (comparatively weaker) Vive MV. A headset that runs at a lower resolution and refresh rate.

When comparing apples with apples, you’ll note in the leaderboard below that this unknown AMD combination managed to beat out Nvidia’s 2080Ti running on exactly the same VR hardware. In other words, AMD may very well have a graphics card on the way that really could be better than the Nvidia 2080Ti.

Yes, the processor will be a factor, but not a major one based on how VR works. I mean, just look. A relatively humble 2700X sits at the top of the list.

What Do We Think?

In regards to the processor, it is believed that it may be one of the new (and upcoming) Ryzen 7 4800H CPUs. There are, however, some factors that don’t exactly make that guaranteed. Namely, the boost clock speeds are not 4.2GHz. In other words, it seems likely that this is the 4800H, particularly if this is an engineering sample or it has been overclocked, etc., but we wouldn’t want to guarantee it.

The graphics card, however, is entirely up for grabs. Could it be some Radeon combination running in Crossfire? If so, it would have to be the Radeon VII or the 5700 XT and neither seems likely to perform this well in those circumstances. The more likely of the two seemingly unlikely scenarios is that this is the high-end Navi graphics card that AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su hinted at earlier this week.

So, the short version is, while nothing is confirmed, this is really bloody interesting! AMD may have something on the horizon that really is better than the Nvidia 2080 Ti!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!