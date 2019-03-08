Unknown Wrestling NES Game Surfaces After 30 Years

Unknown NES Game Surfaces

You would think at this point, given the rather excessive nature in which some people both covet and collect for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) that pretty much everything related to the system had been discovered.

It seems, however, that in a report via Kotaku, a completely unheard of wrestling game has just surfaced which may have been the result of an unexpected takeover.

What Is The Game?

The game appears to be some form of cancelled wrestling release. Called,

(UWC) this likely refers to the Universal Wrestling Corporation. The prior name of the WCW.

This seems to be further confirmed with the inclusion of characters such as Sting, The Road Warriors and Rik Flair (Woooooooooo!).

The name change, however, might provide the best clue as to why this was never released. This, in addition to the fact that the UWC was purchased the same year this game was ‘set’ to release.

How Did He Get It?

Stephan Reese (aka Archon 81) claims he obtained the game from a former Nintendo employee. While some may cast some doubt on this, the Nintendo community as a whole would appear to be entirely convinced that this is a legitimate ‘lost’ game.

He has promised that he will make the ROM available online soon. So if you are a fan of the NES, it might well be worth checking out.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!