Unofficial The Legend of Zelda Remaster Released for Emulation

A team of modders has finally completed their latest product, a rather unofficial remaster of The Legend of Zelda! Of course, it’s more than a simple emulator port, as that has been available for a long time. This massive overhaul mod uses the Zelda 1 Redux release as its template. However, they’ve increased the internal resolution, there’s better audio, new and improved textures, and even new animated environment details.

One thing I really like is the increased frame count for running. As a PC gamer, you know that more frames = smoother motion. Even the text printing rate is increased, which was painfully slow in the original.

Zelda: Remastered

While this isn’t the full changelog, it does highlight many of the key features.

Increased resolution

Increased frame count for running

Updated sound effects and music

New title and game select screen

Animated environments

Save manually with Up+A when in the items subscreen

Re-localization of the game script

Increased bomb max

Increased bomb upgrade amount

Faster text printing

Change the Red and Blue rings to Red and Blue tunics

Breakable tile hints

Press the “Select” button to toggle the item assigned to the “B” button

Faster health refills

Partial heart pieces in HUD

How Can I Play It?

The overhaul, remaster, mod, or whatever you want to call it is available now. You’ll need the Messen NES emulator to run the game, as well as the original ROM of the Zelda NES game. Those first two, you’ll have to find yourself. However, the updated files can be found here.