Unreal Engine 4 Tech Video Showcases Amazing Storm Effects

The Unreal Engine 4 has clearly proven, time and again, that it can be an amazingly potent tool for video game developers. Be they either professional studios or just enthusiastic individuals. The latest video created by user “Koooolalala“, however, is certainly more than a little impressive.

Utilizing the engine (with a number of other little additions and plug-ins) they have released a video showcasing what could arguably be the most impressive storm/weather effects seen to date.

You can check out the video below, but our advice is to crank up the resolution in advance and enjoy the show!

Amazing Unreal Engine 4 Weather Effects Video is Released

Using Unreal Engine version 4.23, ‘koooolalala’ also included the VICODynamics and Custom Lens Flare VFX plugins to produce the stunning video above.

With 20 trees and 100 bushes all reacting to this weather/physics input, it’s hard to distinguish this from a real-world recorded scene. Perhaps most amazing, is that the fact that this isn’t believed to have been optimized for his specific system. Nor indeed has it been created with any particularly powerful hardware.

Based on comments on his video, he recently responded to confirm the following details:

no optimization at all

no pre-baked animation

20 trees (70000 poly each, no lod)

100 bushes (6000 poly each, no lod)

35-60fps 1080p on a gtx970 (with epic/high quality)

As you can see, this is more than modest in terms of ‘specifications’. In other words, this has the potential to look and perform even better!

What Do We Think?

It’s always impressive when you see what can be achieved within the Unreal Engine 4. When it’s done by an individual, however, you really have to appreciate the time and effort required to get amazing end results such as this.

Although this isn’t the first creation that ‘koooolalala’ has posted on YouTube, it is undoubtedly one of their most impressive. We can’t wait to see what they next decide to grace our eyes with!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the video? Do you think this could be a preview into the next-gen of gaming? – Let us know in the comments!