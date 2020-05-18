Unreal Engine 5 Demo May Need 2070 SUPER for Smooth Gameplay

Last week, Epic Games released a video showing their latest Unreal Engine 5 running on the PS5, and, in terms of visual presentation, it certainly looked excellent. It did, however, raise a lot of questions as to exactly how beefy a PC you would need to replicate this experience.

Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, speculation has suggested that in terms of PC graphical power, to get a reasonably smooth experience on this demos ‘minimum’ settings, you’d need at least an Nvidia 2070 Super!

Unreal Engine 5

In the report, it has been said that with this graphics card, users could expect to see the demo “run pretty good”. Albeit, it does, on the whole, seem to suggest that the PS5 version would still provide you with the overall best experience at the moment!

It does, however, tie into (and partially contradict) rumors we heard only yesterday that in terms of power, a mobile version of the Nvidia 2080 could handle it! – A graphics card that is clearly notably weaker than the desktop 2070 Super.

What Do We Think?

The main crux of this debate is specifically how PCs will fare when developers make the switch to the Unreal Engine 5. Given that not even the first game from this platform (in terms of PC releases) is expected until at least late next year, however, all going well they’ll be plenty of better graphics cards to pick from at the time.

Even then, requiring such powerful hardware (by today’s standards) is still going to put more than a few developers off from making the switch for at least a few years so that the consumer curve can ‘catch up’. The short version is though that we won’t know for certain just how potent his Unreal Engine demo is until a PC version is released. Specifically, so that it can be benchmarked against various specifications to see just what it takes to get this running as well (if not better) on a desktop system!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!