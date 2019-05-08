Until Dawn Dev Says A Sequel Isn’t Very Likely

Until Dawn

Releasing back in 2015, Until Dawn proved to be something of a huge unexpected hit for the PS4 racking up sales of over 2 million units. As such, you may have fully expected that by this point either a sequel would’ve been made or at least in the works.

We have admittedly seen a couple of VR spin-offs. In terms of a full-blown sequel, however, there has been very little on the gaming radar. In a report via WCCFTech, though, developer Supermassive Games has confirmed that they have no plans for a sequel. And even if they did, they’re not sure how it would work.

Choose Your Own Adventure

Similar to games released by Quantic Dreams, Until Dawn took a heavy narrative style. As such, your decisions strongly affected the outcome of the story. With a game like Until Dawn, however, a sequel is clearly challenging as, depending on how you played, various characters either survived or died by the end of the game.

After Until Dawn, [many] started to request a sequel, and it still happens today, so we know there is a fanbase that likes this kind of thing. A lot of [creating The Dark Pictures anthology] is about our desire to serve that fanbase from our perspective and to serve us ourselves in what we love to do, which is do more stories and characters, and do it more frequently than one or two every few years. On an anthology, it’s a great opportunity to wrestle with a new subject, a new genre, and with characters that you can develop specifically for that story. You’re not tied to historical characters that you have to use. If we were making sequels, we don’t know who survived. We could probably work it out from your game save, but we don’t want to make a sequel to that. We want to make a different story with different people.

What Do We Think?

In fairness, despite having played and loved the game, I’m certainly not screaming out for a sequel. In fact, I actually respect the developer quite a lot for resisting the temptation.

Until Dawn was truly excellent, but like with most narrative-driven games, it’s really only playable once. As such, it is perhaps a story that is best suited to the ending it has.

What do you think? Did you enjoy Until Dawn? Would you like to see a sequel? – Let us know in the comments!