Untitled Goose Fan Game Creates Chaos On Your Desktop

Unless you’ve been hiding under a gaming rock for the last few months (possibly playing The Witcher 3) then you’ll have undoubtedly heard, seen, or even played ‘Untitled Goose Game’.

For those of you unfamiliar with it, let me give you a quick synopsis. You play as a Goose and your various missions involve you creating as much havoc as possible to the people around you.

Well, as is often the case with a title as popular as this, a new fan game based on the chaotic Goose has been created, but instead of you controlling him, he (or she) does his (or her) best to annoy you!

Desktop Goose Game Brings Chaos to your Desktop

The game is available to download and ‘play’ now for free. The concept, overall, reminds of titles such as ‘Dogz’ and ‘Catz’ from the mid to late ’90s where you would have a virtual desktop companion.

In this instance, however, all your goose wants to do is annoy you as much as possible. In other words, this is a prime bit of software for the masochists among you!

The official description read:

“HONK HONK, HEAR YE. I have created a goose for your desktop. He’ll nab your mouse, track mud on your screen… leave you a message, deliver you memes? Play video games with a desktop buddy who will attack you if you poke him. Fill out spreadsheets while your screen fills up with instances of Goose Notepad.”

Where Can I Try it Out?

Available to download for free, you can check out the official website via the link here! – As above though, don’t download this if you have any intention of getting some serious work done today. The goose will do its best to distract and annoy you as much as possible!

I’m almost half tempted to install it on my wife’s system. Sadly though, she saw me watching the trailer!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!